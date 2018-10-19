TxDOT provides updates on Big Spring 87 and FM 700 construction site

You may have noticed: The Texas Department of Transportation is doing some work on major thoroughfares in and around the Big Spring area. This week, Public Information Officer Cheryl Sawyers of the Abilene TXDoT office spoke with the Herald to provide updates on the various projects around town.

Big Spring's famous "crossroads" is at the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 87, but for many Big Spring residents, the intersection of 87 with FM 700 is just as vital to everyday travel. Construction on the intersection, including the US 87 bridge over FM 700, has been going on now for several months. Unfortunately, Sawyers said a combination of weather and a bad concrete pour had delayed the project slightly.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.