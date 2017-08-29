UBS blood drive set at SMMC for Wednesday for hurricane victims

Blood donors across the country are being asked to give blood as soon as possible over the next several days to help ensure patient blood needs can continue to be met despite the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Here in Big Spring, residents have a chance to help by donating blood at a drive set for Wednesday.

The drive will be held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. All blood types will be needed.

For more information, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.