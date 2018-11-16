United Way ‘Empty Bowls’ event draws 200

By: 
ROGER CLINE
Staff Writer
Friday, November 16, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

About 200 people packed the East Room of Howard College’s Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Thursday after collecting cups of fragrant, savory soup and a handmade ceramic bowl. The occasion was the annual United Way Empty Bowls event, and United Way Director Christian Fair said the event went well.
"It's been a great event," Fair said. "We have plenty of soup, we had lots of people, everybody seems happy and full, and we just want to reflect at this time – next week is Thanksgiving – we want to make sure we remember people that don't have a full plate of food and their bowls are empty. We want to shine some awareness on that.
Thirty-four different organizations made 37 varieties of soup, including Great Western Dining's Loaded Baked Potato Soup and Tomato Basil Soup; Blue Ribbon Cafe's Chicken and Dumplings; and the Northside Movement/LULAC's Chicken Caldo.
Other hits included Walter Brumley's Texas Aggie Chili, Barney Dodd's Gumbo, and Vicki Stewart's Chicken Corn Chowder.
See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.

