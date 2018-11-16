United Way ‘Empty Bowls’ event draws 200

About 200 people packed the East Room of Howard College’s Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Thursday after collecting cups of fragrant, savory soup and a handmade ceramic bowl. The occasion was the annual United Way Empty Bowls event, and United Way Director Christian Fair said the event went well.

"It's been a great event," Fair said. "We have plenty of soup, we had lots of people, everybody seems happy and full, and we just want to reflect at this time – next week is Thanksgiving – we want to make sure we remember people that don't have a full plate of food and their bowls are empty. We want to shine some awareness on that.

Thirty-four different organizations made 37 varieties of soup, including Great Western Dining's Loaded Baked Potato Soup and Tomato Basil Soup; Blue Ribbon Cafe's Chicken and Dumplings; and the Northside Movement/LULAC's Chicken Caldo.

Other hits included Walter Brumley's Texas Aggie Chili, Barney Dodd's Gumbo, and Vicki Stewart's Chicken Corn Chowder.

