United Way accepting agency applications

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County application season begins Friday and runs through April 22. Non-profit agencies - designated 501c3 - located in Big Spring or Howard County are eligible to apply to be included as a 2020 agency.

"United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person, in every community. With the support of the community, agencies and board members, our local United Way is able to further the cause of 13 local agencies, whose primary goal is to provide resources and be a helping hand to those in need," Christian Fair, United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Executive Director, said.

Eligible agencies can pick up applications at the United Way office, located at 215 W. Third - inside the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce/Big Spring Economic Development Corporation building - or can request a packet by email, according to Fair.

In addition to being a 501(c)3, agencies must serve under a board of directors, provide services in Howard County and be a health or human services agency.

"I encourage all eligible agencies to apply to be included as a 2020 United Way agency. I, along with the board, are looking forward to what 2020 holds for our United Way," Fair said.

