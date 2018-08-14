The United Way Benefit Concert

The Train Car is set to host the first ever United Way Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 8, as a way to help with United Ways 2019 campaign.

“Our Campaign takes place from the end of August through the end of December. Each year we have a campaign, and this year our campaign goal is $250,000. We are raising this money to support our partnering agencies,” Director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Meghan Bias said.

