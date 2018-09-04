The United Way Benefit Concert

Reminder: The Train Car is set to host the first ever local United Way Benefit Concert on Saturday, September 8 as a way to help raise funds for United Way's 2019 campaign.

“Our campaign takes place from the end of August through the end of December. Each year we have a campaign, and this year, our campaign goal is $250,000. We are raising this money to support our partnering agencies,” Director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, Meghan Bias said.

The whole point of the United Way in Big Spring and Howard County is to raise money for 14 health and human service partner agencies. In hopes of really having a good time, the event will take place at the Train Car, and will feature a contest during the scheduled concert, along with food and refreshments, to which all of the proceeds will be benefitting the 2019 campaign.

