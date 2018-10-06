The Train Car is set to host the first ever United Way Benefit Concert on, in partner with United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Saturday, October 13, as a way to help with United Ways 2019 campaign.

“Our Campaign takes place from the end of August through the end of December. Each year we have a campaign, and this year we are shooting for $250,000 as our campaign goal. We are raising this money to support our partnering agencies,” Executive Director of United Way of Big Spring Christian Fair said. The Benefit Concert was rained out at the last attempt so all weather permitting the event will take place the October 13, at 7 p.m. The whole point of the United Way in Big Spring and Howard County is to raise money for 14 Health and Human Service partner agencies. In hopes of really having a good time, the event will take place at the Train Car and will feature a contest during the scheduled concert, along with food and refreshments, to which all of the proceeds will be benefitting the 2019 campaign.

