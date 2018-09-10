United Way Benefit Concert postponed

Due to the rain on Saturday, the United Way Benefit Concert has been postponed until further notice. The event was scheduled to take place September 8, at 7 p.m., but with on and off showers of rain and flash flooding over the weekend, it was decided that it would be best to wait it out.

United Way of Big Spring and Howard County are keeping in touch with The Train Car and planning the next best available time to host this event. For more information on the United Way organization or The Benefit Concert, please call Executive Director Christian Fair at (432)-267-5201.

