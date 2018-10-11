United Way Benefit Concert postponed again due to weather

Forecast calls for rain this weekend and in a proactive measure, the United Way has decided to postpone the Benefit Concert scheduled for Saturday at The Train Car.

“A few weeks ago we were rained out and looking at the forecast for the weekend, we don’t want to run into the same situation,” Christian Fair, Executive Director for United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, said. “The board decided it would be best to postpone this event, until the spring.”

