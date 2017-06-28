United Way receives $30,000 grant from area foundation

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County got a jump start on its 2018 campaign thanks to a grant from an area foundation.

According to Meghan Bias, United Way executive director, the local non-profit agency received the news this week that it qualified for a $30,000 grant from the Permian Basin Area Foundation. That funding will cover nearly half of the estimated operational cost for the 2017-2018 campaign, leaving more local donations to be dispersed to the United Way's 15 partner agencies it supports.

“I am over the moon. I am so excited,” said Bias, who will be helming her first campaign this year. Bias was hired to fill the executive director's position in January.

“When I started here, I decided that grant writing was a part of how we raise money,” Bias said. “My goal is to cover operating costs through grants so that when we do our fundraisers, 100 percent of that money goes back out to our agencies.”

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County will hold its annual campaign kick off at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Historic Hotel Settles.

For more information, Bias can be reached at 432-267-5201or by email uway@bigspringtx.com. You can also visited her at the United Way office, which is located in the Big Spring EDC/Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Building at 215 W. Third Street.