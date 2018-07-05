United Way's Family Fun Day 5K and 1K

The United way of Big Spring and Howard County is hosting their first ever 5k and 1k Family Fun Day at the Belaski Pavilion in the Comanche Trail Park.

This event is set to take place Saturday, July 14 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place runners in the 5k and 1k races. All participants of the race will receive a t-shirt and a pass to the Russ McEwen Water park.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.