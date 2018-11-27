United Way's last push

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County is gearing up for one last push as they will present “The Big Push,” on Wednesday, Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the United Way, Chamber of Commerce and EDC parking lot, located at 215 W. 3rd St.

Join United Way for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and fundraising! KBST will be on site with great music and lots of laughs. The delicious Double LBBQ food truck will be in attendance, as well as Santa and several other familiar faces.

“We are super excited about our first BIg Push,” said Christian Fair, Executive Director of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County. “It’s going to be a lot fun, and hopefully it will bring in some funds.

