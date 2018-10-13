Uniting with bowls and soup

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County is getting ready to feed people some soup, and raise money for local non-profits at the same time.

The event is the annual Empty Bowls event, which will be held at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at Howard College Nov. 15 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and include a meal made up of different soups prepared by local restaurants and organizations and a ceramic bowl hand-crafted by volunteers, who will make the bowls.

At the Empty Bowls event, customers get to choose one of the unique bowl creations to take home.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.