Update: Flash Flood Watch
UPDATE: (from the National Weather Service)
Event: Flash Flood Warning (why am I getting this notice?)
Effective: 11:58 PM CDT on 05/20/2019
Expires: 03:00 AM CDT on 05/21/2019
Alert: The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Glasscock County in western Texas... Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas... Scurry County in western Texas... Southeastern Borden County in western Texas... Howard County in western Texas... Southeastern Martin County in western Texas... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen with isolated areas receiving even more. Flash flooding is already occurring or is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Big Spring, Snyder, Colorado City, Coahoma, Forsan, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lake Colorado City, Lake Colorado City State Park, Inadale, Luther, Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Westbrook, Cuthbert, Dunn, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Elbow, Vincent and Hermleigh.
Instructions: Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Target Area: Glasscock, TX; Mitchell, TX; Howard, TX; Borden, TX; Scurry, TX; Martin, TX
Tornado Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 197
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MIDLAND/ODESSA TX
743 PM CDT MON MAY 20 2019
TORNADO WATCH 197, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN TEXAS
BORDEN CRANE DAWSON
ECTOR GLASSCOCK HOWARD
MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL
REAGAN SCURRY UPTON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIG LAKE, BIG SPRING, COLORADO CITY,
CRANE, GAIL, GARDEN CITY, LAMESA, MCCAMEY, MIDLAND, ODESSA,
RANKIN, SNYDER, AND STANTON.
