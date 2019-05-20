Update: Flash Flood Watch

UPDATE: (from the National Weather Service)

Event: Flash Flood Warning (why am I getting this notice?)

Effective: 11:58 PM CDT on 05/20/2019

Expires: 03:00 AM CDT on 05/21/2019

Alert: The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Glasscock County in western Texas... Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas... Scurry County in western Texas... Southeastern Borden County in western Texas... Howard County in western Texas... Southeastern Martin County in western Texas... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen with isolated areas receiving even more. Flash flooding is already occurring or is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Big Spring, Snyder, Colorado City, Coahoma, Forsan, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lake Colorado City, Lake Colorado City State Park, Inadale, Luther, Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Westbrook, Cuthbert, Dunn, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Elbow, Vincent and Hermleigh.

Instructions: Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Target Area: Glasscock, TX; Mitchell, TX; Howard, TX; Borden, TX; Scurry, TX; Martin, TX

Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 197

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MIDLAND/ODESSA TX

743 PM CDT MON MAY 20 2019

TXC033-103-115-135-173-227-317-329-335-383-415-461-210300-

/O.EXT.KMAF.TO.A.0197.000000T0000Z-190521T0300Z/

TORNADO WATCH 197, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN TEXAS

BORDEN CRANE DAWSON

ECTOR GLASSCOCK HOWARD

MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL

REAGAN SCURRY UPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIG LAKE, BIG SPRING, COLORADO CITY,

CRANE, GAIL, GARDEN CITY, LAMESA, MCCAMEY, MIDLAND, ODESSA,

RANKIN, SNYDER, AND STANTON.

$$