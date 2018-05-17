USDA Designates Two Counties in Texas as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

WASHINGTON, — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated Glasscock and Midland counties in Texas as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by a recent drought.

Farmers and ranchers in the contiguous counties of Andrews, Ector, Howard, Martin, Reagan, Sterling, and Upton in Texas also qualify for natural disaster assistance.

Qualified farm operators in the designated areas are eligible for the Farm Service Agency’s (FSA’s) emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration of May 10, 2018, to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but may not require a disaster declaration, include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

FSA news releases are available on FSA’s website at www.fsa.usda.gov via the “Newsroom” link.