Using social media to build business

Social media has become a driving force when it comes promoting events, local businesses and spreading news. While it is a growing platform, not many fully understand the algorithm and aren’t receiving the full benefit of social media promotion. In an effort to support local businesses, Hayley Herrera partnered with the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and presented Social Media 101.

“Nobody ever taught me how to make Facebook and other social media platforms work for me when it comes to promotion, but over the past six years, through different seminars, trial and error and research I have been able to grow the CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) followers from 150 to 2500,” Herrera said. “I wanted to share the knowledge I’ve gained with local businesses and organizations.” ...

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.