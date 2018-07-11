VA’s Art Expo honors female veterans

HERALD photo/Roger Cline 42 artistic entries were judged by both assigned judges, veterans and members of the public Tuesday at the West Texas VA Health Care Center. Winners included "Hoot Owl" by Ambria Saverance (acrylic on canvas, shown here right of center), Veteran's Choice; "The Cross" by Ambria Saverance (woodcarving), First Place, general vote; "Sunfusion" by Daniel Sayre (woodcarving), Judges' Choice; and "Steam Locomotive" by Daniel Sayre (woodcarving), Honorable Mention.HERALD photo/Roger Cline Women Veterans Program Manager Cynthia Schaffner with the West Texas VA Health Care System stands with her favorite photo of a female veteran, Judi Roberts of the U.S. Air National Guard, on Tuesday.HERALD photo/Roger Cline A replica of The Robot from the 1960s television program "Lost in Space" stands next to a recreation of a spacesuit, also from the show. The exhibits, created by Shane Schaffner, were on display as part of an exhibit at the West Texas VA Health Care Center Tuesday.
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

(10 Herald photos) 42 artistic entries were judged by both assigned judges, veterans and members of the public Tuesday at the West Texas VA Health Care Center.
"Today we are exhibiting a couple of wonderful things," Schaffner said. "We're honoring our female veterans, so we have a National Female Veterans art exhibit. We also have the WASP art exhibit, the Women of Air Force Service Pilots, that came from a museum in Sweetwater. We have some radios that were donated for exhibit by Mr. Jim Weeks. He's with KBYG, and they're radios from 1942 to '82. And we have veterans and employees who have exhibited their own work, and we're having a contest."

