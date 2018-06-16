VA’s Wright named to governor’s board
Saturday, June 16, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
VA employee Kim Wright was just appointed to the Texas Board of Nursing, by Governor Greg Abbot. The board oversees the practice of professional nursing, examination of students, and standards of professional conduct for license holders. The board also prescribes and publishes the minimum requirements and standards for course studies in various nursing degree programs.
