VA building small houses for CLC patients

Big Spring’s West Texas VA Health Care Center provides medical support for thousands of veterans annually throughout Texas and the United States. Now, they’re doing some construction to make some of their resident patients feel a little more at home.

The VA is building four “small houses” and a community center to take the place of the current 40-bed Community Living Center (CLC) on the hospital’s fifth floor.

“We’re in Phase 1, which is one small house, and the shell of the Community Center,” said the WTVAHC Associate Director of Patient Care Services Rebekah Friday. “Once this is finished, we’ll be starting Phase 2, which is two additional small houses. The idea is, once we’ve finished this first small house, we’re going to bring 10 patients down from our present CLC to live in the small house.”

