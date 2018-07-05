VA to feature WASP exhibit, art from female WWII veterans

Courtesy photo 1943 WASP members (from left) Frances Green, Margaret Kirchner, Ann Waldner and Blanche Osborn leave their B-17, called Pistol Packin' Mama, during ferry training at Lockbourne Army Air Force base in Ohio. They're carrying their parachutes.Official White House photo President Barack Obama signs S.614 in the Oval Office on July 1, 2009 at the White House. The bill awards a Congressional Gold Medal to Women Airforce Service Pilots. Of the women who received their wings as Women Airforce Service Pilots, approximately 300 were living at the time of this photo.
Thursday, July 5, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Get ready for a some girl power, and also to take a step back in history as the West Texas VA Health Care System hosts the Art Expo on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The public is invited to partake in this free Art Expo at the George H. O'Brien, Jr. Medical Center, in the Main Lobby, located at 300 Veterans Blvd, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During the expo the community will feature art all by women Veterans, “The WASP: Untold Story – a Photographic Exhibit.”
According to their webpage, waspmuseum.org, the exhibit features unfiltered, uncirculated and previously unseen photographs both of and by the young women who were training to become part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II. Individually and collectively, these photos showcase the WASP’s life at Avenger Field, the impact of World War II on daily life, and their experience in West Texas

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.

