VA to feature WASP exhibit, art from female WWII veterans

Get ready for a some girl power, and also to take a step back in history as the West Texas VA Health Care System hosts the Art Expo on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. The public is invited to partake in this free Art Expo at the George H. O'Brien, Jr. Medical Center, in the Main Lobby, located at 300 Veterans Blvd, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the expo the community will feature art all by women Veterans, “The WASP: Untold Story – a Photographic Exhibit.”

According to their webpage, waspmuseum.org, the exhibit features unfiltered, uncirculated and previously unseen photographs both of and by the young women who were training to become part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II. Individually and collectively, these photos showcase the WASP’s life at Avenger Field, the impact of World War II on daily life, and their experience in West Texas

