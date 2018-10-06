VA to hold Job Fair

The West Texas VA Health Care System will hold a Job Fair next weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the VA, 300 Veterans Ave., will be meeting with people interested at a job at the facility.

“We have more than 60 positions available, from physicians to police officers to information technology specialists and many others,” said Manuel Davila, acting associate director. Most of the positions are open to the public...you don’t have to be a Veteran to qualify.”

Positions available include: Physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, licensed professional counselors, dental assistants, police officers, human resource assistants, psychologists, social workers, pharmacy technicians, medical support assistants, IT specialists, dental hygienists, housekeeping aids, boiler plant operators, and purchasing agents.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.