VA reports improvement, but keeps 1-star rating

A year ago, the Herald ran a story reporting the bad news that the West Texas VA Health Care System had received a one-star rating out of five possible stars on the Veterans Health Administration's "Strategic Analytics for Improvement and Learning" (SAIL) assessment.

The new year's ratings were released Oct. 3, and, although the VA is reporting marked improvements over the course of the year, the facility remains at a one-star score.

"In no way is our SAIL star rating indicative of the quality of care we give our veterans. We know that for certain." said WTVAHCS Acting Director Manuel Davila. "I will say that we remained a one-star facility; however, we did improve 11 of the 17 metrics overall. As we look back a year – and we've been doing this for some time – we look and see that we're making incremental progress, incremental change, incremental differences, and we have absolutely done that."

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.