Valdez speaks in favor of funding for education, healthcare

Guadalupe "Lupe" Valdez of Dallas is the Democratic Party's candidate for Texas governor in the upcoming election Nov. 6, and she has been in West Texas the last couple of days meeting prospective voters, listening to their issues, and letting them know about her platform.

Valdez, who defeated fellow Democrat Andrew White in the Democratic Party Primary runoff election May 22 and will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbot and Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts in the general election, appeared at several speaking engagements Monday, including an appearance at Howard College's Cactus Room. She also stopped by the Herald office Tuesday morning to talk about her candidacy

