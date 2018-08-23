Valdez speaks in favor of funding for education, healthcare

Courtesy photo Lupe Valdez gives a speech at Howard College Monday afternoon. Valdez, who was in the Permian Basin to meet with and listen to local voters, stopped by the Herald office Tuesday morning and spoke about the issues facing Texas that the governor – whichever candidate is elected – will need to address in the next term.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, August 23, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Guadalupe "Lupe" Valdez of Dallas is the Democratic Party's candidate for Texas governor in the upcoming election Nov. 6, and she has been in West Texas the last couple of days meeting prospective voters, listening to their issues, and letting them know about her platform.
Valdez, who defeated fellow Democrat Andrew White in the Democratic Party Primary runoff election May 22 and will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbot and Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts in the general election, appeared at several speaking engagements Monday, including an appearance at Howard College's Cactus Room. She also stopped by the Herald office Tuesday morning to talk about her candidacy

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

Category: