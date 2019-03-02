Valerie plays and sings...for peace

HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Valerie Tedford Queen of San Angelo played and sang her music at Big Spring’s St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1001 S. Goliad St., Thursday evening. Queen performed a mix of classical piano pieces, popular and stage music, and original works. Between the musical numbers, Queen shared her message of peace through interfaith tolerance and acceptance. Following the performance, those present collected an offering for Queen before honoring her with a reception in the church’s Fellowship Hall.