Vendors, veteran photos, needed for Pops in the Park

Pops in the Park is right around the corner, but preparations are not complete just yet. Community support is still needed when it comes to vendors, and to veteran photos for the tribute video.

"Pops in the Park is a community event in every sense. The evening is created to recognize our veterans, pay tribute to their service, and to provide a fun family event to be enjoyed by the entire community," Emily McCann, Pops in the Park Committee President, said.

Taking the time to honor our veterans year round is important, but during the Fourth of July celebrations it has an added emphasis, especially when it comes to the Pops in the Park annual event.

There are several community members and families who served our country and fought for our freedom, and we want to recognize them during this event,” McCann said.

Each year, during the event, before the fireworks light up the sky, the bravery and heroism that exists in Big Spring lights up the screen. The video is comprised of veterans – living and passed – who have Big Spring and Howard County ties; all photos are submitted by family members and friends.

"We are asking families of veterans send in their loved ones’ photos to be included in the video. Every year we have a great video that highlights those who served our country and we want to make sure we keep adding to it and give recognition where it is due," McCann said.

Photos will be accepted until June 1, according to McCann. This will allow enough time for the video to still be put together in time for Pops in the Park. For information on where to send photos, visit the Pops in the Park Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PopsInThePark.

