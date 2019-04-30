Veterans’ Job Workshop Scheduled for May 2

The Veterans Outpost will be hosting a Job Workshop for veterans on Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The outpost is located 3205 S. Hwy 87.

“Maria Gonzales, who is the Veterans Liaison with Texas Workforce Commission, will be here that day,” states Nanette Yanez, West Texas Centers Veteran Peer Specialist. “Veterans will receive assistance with resumes and job skills. Plus, since we have our own computer center here, veterans will also receive training on how to navigate the Texas Workforce Commission website.”

Yanez says pre-registration is not required. All veterans are invited to attend.

For more information about this workshop, or about the outpost in general, please contact Yanez at 432-466-4034.

Contact Staff Writer Anna Gutierrez at 432-263-7331 ext. 232, or by email at citydesk@bigspringherald.com

