Veterans honored with DAV dove hunt

Four men who have made a lot of sacrifices for our nation were honored Saturday evening by Big Spring’s chapter of the Disabled American Veterans.

The event, held at the Spring Creek Fellowship Church, was the culmination of the DAV’s fourth annual Dove Hunt.

Mike Tarpley of the DAV explained the weekend’s events prior to the reception/dinner Saturday evening.

“We brought the guys in Thursday night, put them up in Moss Creek Ranch and let them get to know each other,” he said. “We brought them in to the DAV Friday morning. Birdwell Lane Church of Christ furnished breakfast for them.”

Then, they took the vets hunting.

“We went up north of Big Spring and had a hunt,” Tarpley said. “Not a whole lot of birds but they had a good time. Came back, and Al’s Barbecue furnished them a meal. We went back to the Price’s ranch and shot trap and skeet.”

Friday night was a more reflective time for the men.

“The Hill family from Knott, they had a get-together and fed them Friday night,” he said. “Then we took them back to the ranch and let the four men visit with each other and share their demons.”

Hunting continued Saturday.

