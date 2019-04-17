Veteran's Outpost holds grand opening

The Veterans Outpost held their ribbon cutting and grand opening Friday, April 12. The outpost is located at 3205 S. Hwy 87.

“Our mission is to provide accurate resources to veterans, service members, and their families,” says Nanette Yanez, West Texas Centers Veteran Peer Specialist. “They have a lot of needs that aren’t being met simply because they don’t always have the access to the same resources that we do.”

The outpost is set up to be a comfortable, homey place with a den area, a children’s area, computer stations, a kitchenette, and a private meeting room. It was specifically designed to be a non-clinical setting with no checking in, no doctors or waiting rooms.

“We have resources to direct veterans to,” says Yanez. “Because we are part of West Texas Centers, although a separate entity, we can provide mental health referrals, if necessary, and do crisis intervention. Veterans relate better to veterans, so we want to do peer-to-peer counseling with them. ...

