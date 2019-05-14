Veteran's Outpost to host Women Veteran Outreach

By AMANDA DUFORAT

Managing Editor

Often times the word veteran is associated with a male soldier, but the number of women veterans is rising. As part of a local effort, in conjunctiion with a national campaign – “I’m not invisible,” the Veteran’s Outpost will be hosting an informal gathering Thursday at 6 p.m.

“People usually think of men when they hear ‘veteran,’ but we want to raise awareness for our female veterans and bring recognition to their service,” Nanette Yanez, Veteran Peer Consultant, said.

Women veteran’s active and retired are encouraged to attend. Special guests will include Geri Massey, the Women Veterans of America Commander and the co-founder for Women Veterans of West Texas as well as Maria Gonzalez, Rural Veterans Career Advisor for the Texas Veterans Commission.

For the complete story, see Tuesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.