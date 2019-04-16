A veteran's service - Big Spring bears witness to the life and passing of an unattended military hero

HERALD photos/Roger Cline

Between 150 and 200 people paid tribute Tuesday to the life and service of a Big Spring military hero who passed away with no family to take part in his funeral services.

Michael James McGrath, 64, of Big Spring, died April 8, 2019, at his residence. McGrath was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. He worked as a bus driver for the Greyhound Bus Company for a number of years.

Starting at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home in the 900 block of S. Gregg St. at around 2 p.m., his funeral procession wound up Gregg Street/U.S. Highway 87 to Trinity Memorial Park south of town.

There are no known survivors. He was preceded in death by his parents, L. P. and Letha McGrath; and a brother, Larry McGrath.

