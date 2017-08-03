Victim identified in Wednesday's motorcycle fatality on FM 700

Big Spring Police have identified the person killed in Wednesday's accident in the 700 block of FM 700 as 31-year-old Eugene Carrion.

Big Spring Police were first dispatched to the scene of the accident at 12:54 p.m. Big Spring firefighters and DPS troopers also worked the scene.

"It was determined that Carrion had exited the Wells Fargo ATM Bank on his yellow in color 1997 Honda motorcycle," according to a press release issued by the BSPD Thursday. "Carrion entered the road turning westbound and failed to yield the right of way to a white in color 2015 Peterbilt truck tractor/trailer. Carrion struck the truck tractor and lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected, landing under the left tires of the Truck Tractor."

The release indicates that Big Spring Emergency medical services were summoned to the scene, but Carrion's injuries proved fatal; he was pronounced deceased at 1:20 p.m.

Big Spring Police's Criminal Investigations Division investigated the scene.

"At this time the Criminal Investigations Division believes no charges will be filed on the driver of the truck tractor but are continuing to investigate the accident," said the release.

According to Big Spring Fire Department Operations Manager Jay Holt, the accident did not cause a leak in the tank being hauled by the truck.

"No, there was not a leak," he said. "Most likely because of the tank heating up, there was a drip at the bottom that was shut off."

Hold said he did not know what substance was being transported in the tank.