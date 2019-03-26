Victim Service providing a voice for victims

Rise up, stand up and raise awareness is the call Victim Services is issuing for the month of April. April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“There is a social context that surrounds sexual violence; social norms that promote violence using power over others, unhealthy concepts about masculinity, subjugation of women and silence about violence and abuse contribute to the occurence of sexual violence,” Chavonna Parker, Preventative Education Coordinator for Victim Services, said.

According to statistics, in Texas there are 6.3 million who have experienced some form of sexual assault in their lifetime. There are two out of five women who have been sexually assaulted and one out of five men.

“We look at these statistics and they are shocking, but what’s worse is 91 percent of sexual assault victims do not report the crime to law enforcement,” Parker said. “Even sadder, is 90 percent of child victims are assaulted by someone they know.”

She continued, “These statistics need to drastically be reduced. This is one crime no one wants to acknowledge and the rapist gets off free.”

According to studies, the undetected rapist is a serial hunter and serial offender not the misunderstood drunk guy. There are over 94 percent of rapists roaming free with only three percent ever spending one day in jail.

“On April 1 we will be hanging teal ribbons at the court house, law enforcement center, and Scenic Mountain Medical Center, as well as Victim Services office in recognition of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” Parker said. “The community can come out and get information on sexual assault, sexting, cyberbullying at the Stand Up Howard County event at SMMC.”

