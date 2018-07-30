Vidal awarded Officer of the Year

The Officer of the Year award was presented to Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Frank Vidal this morning. Vidal is the School Resource Officer for Coahoma and Forsan schools.

"Working as a School Resource Officer, he has established great working relationships with not only the schools, but also the community, all while providing a blanket of protection to them all," said Sheriff Stan Parker. "Frank not only works at the schools, he is also very involved in activities as well as the day to day operations. He steps in when needed and lends that extra helping hand even when it may be above the call of duty.

"We are very proud of Frank and his accomplishment. We look forward to Franks’ continued success as a School Resource Officer and his devotion to his position."

Please see Monday's edition of the Herald.