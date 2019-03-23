Vietnam Veterans recognized by Tarpley

Herald photo/Amanda Duforat

Mike Tarpley, local Veteran, donated a set of 10 framed pictures, to the West Texas VA Medical Center, in recognition of Vietnam Veterans Day.

The art work will be displayed in the facility. A set will also be going to Lamun - Lusk - Sanchez before Vietnam Veteran’s Day. In addition to local facilities, he is also making sets to be displayed in other area outreach centers. The art work is one of the ways Tarpley said we can remind Vietnam Veterans their service is appreciated and they have not been forgotten.