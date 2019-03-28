Volunteer training for new child advocacy center

Howard County Child Advocacy Center just opened in December, 2018. They are in search of volunteers to work with the children and the will be hosting a volunteer training on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Howard County Child Advocacy Center is a satellite of the Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center, which was started in 1979 by a group of individuals and law enforcement representatives who were concerned about rape and it’s consequences. The mission of the MRCCAC is to provide support and healing for victims and families.

