Volunteers getting their hands dirty

(5 photos) The photos above show local Howard County resident volunteers making bowls from clay for United Way's annual Empty Bowls event. Empty Bowls is a United Way fundraiser filled with a large variety of delicious eats and treats from multiple local cooks, and is slated for Thursday, Nov. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for Empty Bowls at the United Way office located in the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.

