Volunteers getting their hands dirty
Amber Mansfield
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
(5 photos) The photos above show local Howard County resident volunteers making bowls from clay for United Way's annual Empty Bowls event. Empty Bowls is a United Way fundraiser filled with a large variety of delicious eats and treats from multiple local cooks, and is slated for Thursday, Nov. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for Empty Bowls at the United Way office located in the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.
