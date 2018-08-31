Volunteers needed for upcoming Artober Fest

HERALD file photo Kids get some hands-on experience turning pottery bowls at the 2017 Artober festival in downtown Big Spring. HERALD file photo The photo above shows a view of the Dora Roberts Community Center in Big Spring, Texas.HERALD file photo
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Friday, August 31, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Get ready for a festival of art as the Desert Flower Art Bar brings to the public their Third Annual Artober Fest.
This year's Artober Fest will feature music, fun, food, and a variety of activities all art for the children and public to come and indulge in come Sept. 1 starting at 4 p.m.
“This is our third year for the Artober Fest, and in the past the has been extremely popular especially for the kiddo's,” said owner Desert Flower Art Bar Jeannine Thibault

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.

Category: