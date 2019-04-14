Volunteers recognized with week long celebration

There isn’t a price that can be put on the ability to share your heart and soul with your community, just ask the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Auxillary Group.

The group has come to rest at 17 volunteers, compared to more than 25 just a few short years ago, but that isn’t stopping them from leaving their mark on the hospital and community.

“This group is dedicated, always has a smile, and is willing and ready to step up anytime a need arises, inside the hospital or out in the community,” April Arms, Volunteer Co-Coordinator, said. “Most days they are bringing us ideas of how they want to help, but on the off chance that an idea gets brought to them first, they are quick to say yes and offer a helping hand.”

The volunteers have helped with college assistance, from school books to tuition, for hospital employees; several donations have been made to community events supporting the youth, including the annual backpack drive, car seat checks and the Salvation Army Christmas Angels.

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.