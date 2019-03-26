Voting season brings new equipment

HERALD photo/Amanda Duforat

Howard County Elections Office held an open house Monday to show off the new voting equipment, register new voters and answer any questions from the community about voting centers, new equipment and more. The election is set for May 4, with several informational sessions scheduled in the coming weeks. For more information about voting or to register stop by the Elections Office.

