Vroom, vroom! Cars, Stars, and Handlebars slated April 21

It's time to figuratively rev your engines as Cars, Stars and Handlebars fund-raiser starts once again selling tickets for the annual event. Cars, Stars and Handlebars is a long-running, successful fund-raiser conducted by the Big Spring State Hospital Volunteer Services Council with the help of the Big Spring Rotary Club, has a mission to generate funds for the patients of Big Spring State Hospital.

“We have been doing this fund-raiser for years always helping out the hospital and it's patients in different ways,” said Thomas Padilla of the Rotary Club. “This event not only serves a greater purpose, but the guest of Cars and Stars always have a lot of fun.”

Cars, Stars and Handlebars will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday April 21 at the Howard County Fair Barn with a cash bar. Tickets for the event is $100, or $100 donation to the cause, with only 1,000 tickets sold and that's it. Each $100 donation gives the ticket holder plus one an evening of fun, hors d’oeuvres, musical entertainment, and the opportunity to take home one of the following vehicles: 2018 Ford Edge, 2018 Chevy Camaro, 2018 Dodge Ram Truck, 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide, 2nd place prize is a big screen television. Winners don't need to be present to win. This year guest of Cars, Stars and Handlebars will be privy to Casino Game Night. Casino games begin at 5:30 p.m., following with hors d’oeuvres begin served at 6 p.m. Door prizes drawn for casino games, the more you play, the more chances to win.

