A walk in the park

Get your walking shoes ready for a scenic walk around the mountain as Big Spring State Park is having their bi-annual Walk at Big Spring State Park, August 11, at 8:30 a.m.

The walk is hosted by Midland's Walkabout Volkssport Club, which is a nonprofit organization that enjoys being active with individuals who also enjoy physical outdoor activities, and are always eager to promote good-times, fun, fitness and friendship through non-competitive walking, biking and swimming events.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.