A walk in the park

File photo Two people sit back and take in the sights from the Scenic Mountain during a previous walk at Big Spring State Park. This year's walk, which happens twice a year, is coming up and is slated for August 11.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Monday, August 6, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Get your walking shoes ready for a scenic walk around the mountain as Big Spring State Park is having their bi-annual Walk at Big Spring State Park, August 11, at 8:30 a.m.
The walk is hosted by Midland's Walkabout Volkssport Club, which is a nonprofit organization that enjoys being active with individuals who also enjoy physical outdoor activities, and are always eager to promote good-times, fun, fitness and friendship through non-competitive walking, biking and swimming events.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.

