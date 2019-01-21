Washington spellers show their stuff

28 students participated in Washington Elementary School’s Spelling Bee Friday. Avani Limaye, third from left, took top honors, and will compete Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Midland Reporter-Telegram’s 32nd Annual Regional Spelling Bee, to be held in the Allison Fine Arts Building auditorium at Midland College. Also shown are Ryan A.J. Deel, second place; Jaslynn Williams, third place; and Turner Lathem, fourth place.