Washington spellers show their stuff
Monday, January 21, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
28 students participated in Washington Elementary School’s Spelling Bee Friday. Avani Limaye, third from left, took top honors, and will compete Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Midland Reporter-Telegram’s 32nd Annual Regional Spelling Bee, to be held in the Allison Fine Arts Building auditorium at Midland College. Also shown are Ryan A.J. Deel, second place; Jaslynn Williams, third place; and Turner Lathem, fourth place.
