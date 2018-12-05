Wasson/FM 700 electronic billboard a no-go

Big Spring won't be getting a new electronic billboard at the intersection of FM 700 and Wasson Road. Big Spring's Bobby McDonald had applied for a zoning change on his lot at the intersection for the purpose of installing the billboard in conjunction with Cody Williams of Big Spring's Will B Dunn digital advertising company and 3+ Imprints.

After the Big Spring Planning and Zoning Commission voted two for, four against, at their Nov. 6 meeting to not recommend the zoning change from Neighborhood Service to Light Commercial on the lot located on the west side of the intersection, McDonald and Williams presented their proposal directly to the Big Spring City Council Nov. 13.

