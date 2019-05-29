Water line repairs set for Thursday, May 30

Beginning on Thursday, May 30, 2019, City contractors will be repairing and replacing water lines on the Edwards Reservoir. Residents west and south of FM 700 and west of Gregg/Hwy 87 will likely experience low to no water pressure during this time; however, the City will make every effort to keep affected customers supplied with water until at least 10:00 p.m. Repairs will continue overnight and are expected to be completed by Friday morning, May 31, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while these repairs are made.