Weekend blaze leaves residents devastated, relief fund set up for donations

Disaster struck the Sausman residence Friday as a fire ignited inside of their home, causing a total loss and devastation for three family members. According to Big Spring Fire Department Chief Craig Ferguson, the cause of the blaze that erupted inside the Grafa Street home is still under investigation.

Because of this, the Sausman family is in need of assistance and some Big Spring residents are making it possible for others to help.

Joel Miller of the Howard County Chaplain Corps. has set up a relief fund for the Sausman family, which includes David Sausman, his wife and their 14-year old daughter, in hopes that many will contribute in assisting the Sausman family after this huge loss they're currently facing.

