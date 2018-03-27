Wegner wins first ever Great Shake

Tucker Wegner, a Coahoma sixth grader, is the first champion of the Great Shake contest.

The Great Shake showcased The Academy students' abilities to greet and communicate with members of the community while exuding confidence, poise and a genuine interest in the individuals they are meeting. The contest had four rounds.

Rounds one and two were held at Coahoma ISD where students met and greeted volunteers from area businesses. In those two rounds, the contestants were narrowed from 195 to 56 to the top 12. Then, the remaining competitors traveled to the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce to meet and be interviewed by civic leaders.

After six interviews, the field was narrowed to the top six who then traveled to Midland to visit businesses and had interviews with representatives of First Capital Bank, SM Energy, and BTA Oil Producers.

After four interviews, the group was treated to a dinner at Luigi's where the winner was announced. The top six contestants were Kylie Moran, Tucker Wegner, Grayson Jacobs, Makayla Chavez, Ava Alaman and Brynn Rodgers

