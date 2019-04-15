Wellness wave flowed successfully

The 2019 annual health fair - Catch the Wellness Wave - was a success despite the downpour that occurred this weekend. There were more than 50 booths and hundreds of patrons. The event once included the bike rodeo, sponsored by Star Dodge and Adrian Calvio State Farm, health screenings, local resources provided by organizations and businesses. The annual trash off was cancelled and will be rescheduled; Master the Mountain was also cancelled and will be rescheduled for May 11.