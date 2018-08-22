Wells selected for National FFA band

A Coahoma High School junior has been selected to perform in the national FFA Band during the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo.

“I am really excited about meeting new people and having new experiences,” said Bailey Wells, who plays trumpet in the CHS band. “This will be my first time to get on an airplane when I travel to Indianapolis. I am excited for that, and I am excited to meet new people.”

