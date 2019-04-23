West Texas Cotillion returns for area students

Preparing for the future extends beyond the classroom. The West Texas Cotillion is taking the preparation to the dance floor and the table. This year, the series of events will kick off on May 8 at Howard College.

“Our main objective is to teach our youth table manners, etiquette, and to dance, in order to give them confidence and to be prepared for future events in life,” Shelbi Cervantes, West Texas Cotillion organizer, said.

Students who are entering the sixth grade, seventh grade, and eighth grade for the 2019-2020 school year are invited to register. All Howard County students are welcome to join in the event.

“We had success with this last year, and we wanted to continue the opportunity,” Cervantes said. “We want to make sure our students are prepared for the events that may come up in their future. They will have prom, banquets and more before they ever get out of high school. This is a fun way for the students to learn together.”

The first practice meal will be in the Howard College Cactus Room at 5:30 p.m. May 8. The first dance lesson will take place at First United Methodist Church, in the Partee Building, at 5:30 p.m. May 13. The second dance lesson is scheduled for May 15 in the same location. The lessons will be able to be put into practice at the Cotillion meal and dance, in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Settles, May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“The parents are welcome to join us and see what their children have learned over the series of classes,” she said. ...

