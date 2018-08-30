West Texas has voices on Farm Bill

Editor’s note: The Big Spring Herald received the following letter this morning from Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) of the local 19th Congressional District

Now that the House and Senate have passed their respective versions of the Farm Bill, a bipartisan “conference committee” made up of both House and Senate members has been established to work out the differences between the two and send a final version to the president’s desk.

I am honored to have been appointed by the Speaker to serve on the Committee and thrilled to work alongside my friend and fellow West Texan, Chairman Mike Conaway. Our mission is straightforward and clear: to establish policies that support a vibrant agriculture economy, strengthen rural communities, maintain food security in America and tighten up work requirements for food stamp recipients.

West Texas will get two voices for the price of one with Mike and me at the table. That is only appropriate since our region is one of the largest agriculture production centers in the world. The Farm Bill represents more than just economic development for rural communities or even the 20 million agriculture-related jobs in the United States. Getting U.S. agriculture policy right is about maintaining our ability to feed and clothe our own citizens independent of foreign sources of food and fiber – a national security issue for all Americans. When you combine food security with energy independence, there is not a more important region in the country than West Texas – the food, fuel and fiber capital of the world!

This Farm Bill comes at one of the most challenging economic times for the agriculture industry in our nation’s history. Since the last Farm Bill in 2014, net farm income has dropped more than 50 percent – the steepest decline since the Great Depression – and farm bankruptcies are up nearly 40 percent over the past two years.

